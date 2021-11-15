Mitchell Marsh might have made a name for himself with his match winning knock against New Zealand in the final, but there was a time when he wasn’t revered among the nation’s cricket fans. A day after guiding Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title, an old video of his where he can be heard confessing the sad state of affairs has went viral.

The video which dates back to Ashes 2019, Marsh can be heard admitting that Australians back home don’t like him that much and he will win them over one day. Maybe that day has arrived after Australia beat New Zealand and Marsh played his part to the full, slamming 77 off 50.

After a wonderful ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Marsh has thanked the selectors for the amazing six weeks in UAE. “The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies about six months ago and said I was going to bat three for this tournament and series and I absolutely jumped at the idea of that," Marsh said during the post-match interview.

“I’d done a little bit for the (Perth) Scorchers back home, but I’ve obviously got all the staff and everyone involved In the Australian setup (to thank) for backing me and getting me up the top there.

“I just love playing my role for this team. I feel like a lot of people say this, but I don’t really have words right now. What an amazing six weeks with this group of men I absolutely love them to death and we’re world champions."

Coming to the crease after the fall of his captain Aaron Finch in the third over, Marsh added 92 with David Warner (53) and shared an unbeaten 66 off 39 balls with Glenn Maxwell (28) as Australia chased down a target of 173 with seven balls to spare.

