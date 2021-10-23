T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Open Campaign With Scrappy Win As Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood Impress

Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in the opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade were over the moon as the former struck the winning runs off Dwayne Pretorious in tight circumstances. The Proteas had batted first and set a target of 119, but made a match out of it as the wicket slowed down substantially in the second half of Aussie innings. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed with a gap of ten balls and the required run rate suddenly looked stiff. But Stoinis kept his calm before launching Anrich Nortje, who was breathing fire, for a boundary. He then attacked Pretorious with boundaries off second and fourth ball of the final over to seal the deal. He was very well supported by Wade at the other end who slammed 15 off ten balls. Earlier skipper Aaron Finch’s poor form continued and Australia were reduced to 38/3 before being rescued by Smith and Maxwell.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Australia’s bowlers scythed through South Africa’s top and middle-order batting lineup to restrict them to 118 for nine in their ICC T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday. On a pitch where the ball came on to the bat late, Josh Hazlewood 2/19), Adam Zampa (2/21) and Michell Starc (2/33) did most of the damage, even as Aiden Markram battled his way to a 36-ball 40.

Had it not been for Kagiso Rabada’s 19, which included a one-handed six off Starc in the final over, South Africa would have got less. South Africa started well after skipper Temba Bavuma oversaw a productive first over with two lovely boundaries through the off-side.

>Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021: Fans Maintain Social Distancing With Fenced Sitting Arrangement; See Pics

However, Glenn Maxwell had other ideas as the star all-rounder offset Mitchell Starc’s expensive opening over with the dismissal of the in-form Bavuma (12), who was bowled by a delivery that turned very little after the batter had refused to play on the front foot, something that could have saved him. Pacer Josh Hazlewood left Rassie van der Dussen (2) stunned first up with a peach of a delivery that landed in the channel just outside off before taking an edge for wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to complete a simple catch.

>(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here