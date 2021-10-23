T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head to Head record

In the 15th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh will be up against Sri Lanka as the Super 12 round of the mega-events rolls on and the match will take place on Sunday, October 24, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium of Sharjah. Both the sides have made it through to the main round after having qualified from the qualifiers.

Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the qualifiers and this makes them one of the key teams in the main stage. Bangladesh, on the other hand, came back from a loss at the hands of Scotland and made it through to the main round after having won their games against Oman and Papua New Guinea. The form of Shakib al Hasan is a big plus for the side and in Mustafizur Rahman they have a bowler who can exploit the conditions brilliantly on offer in the UAE.

Ahead of this important match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, we take a look at the head to head records of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

>Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

>Overall

>Matches- 11, Sri Lanka – 7, Bangladesh – 4, N/R- 0

>In T20 World Cups

>Matches- 1, Sri Lanka – 1, Bangladesh – 0, N/R- 0

>Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 11 occasions in the past where Sri Lanka have won 7 matches and Bangladesh have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

>Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

>Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 1 match in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments a match where Sri Lanka convincingly beat Bangladesh .

