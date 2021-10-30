India suffered a bid defeat in their much-hyped opening encounter against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The team, however, did get a week’s time before their next game against New Zealand on Sunday to rejuvenate and relaunch their campaign.

Australia pacer Brett Lee believes that Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn’t play against Pakistan, can be brought into the team. He claimed that the world-class spinner has the ability to play all the games of the world cup for India.

The final decision though lies with the captain Virat Kohli, Lee added.

In a conversation with ANI, the speedster said that Ashwin is first and foremost a wonderful cricketer and that he is a big fan of the off-spinner.

The Australian believes that Ashwin has got a lot to offer with his experience.

He did however add that it is up to the captain and the team management to take the final call on the Chennai-based spinner’s selection in the ultimate eleven.

The bowling of the Men-in-Blue was off-colour in the game against the arch-rivals as they could not manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the 151-run-total with 10 wickets in hand.

The embarrassing loss was also Pakistan’s first-ever win against India in a World Cup across formats. This can mean that India might take some tough calls in the next game and could also look towards Ashwin for his wicket-taking skills. The spinner is also a handy batter but his skills are not exactly suited for T20s as the 35-year-old is not particularly a hard-hitter. The other two spinners playing in the side are Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy.

While Jadeja is an automatic choice due to the lack of a genuine all-rounder, Ashwin might get a look-in for Varun. India will play New Zealand on October 31 in what is being seen as a virtual quarterfinal.

