T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher Takes Four off Four Against Netherlands

Ireland’s Curtis Campher bowled a splendid over against Netherlands at ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers where he accounted for four wickets in four ball. Thanks to this superb bowling, he managed to reduce the Dutch to 52/6 at the time of writing this report. Campher accounted for the wickets of Colin Ackerman, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelf Van Der Merwe in the tenth over of the innings. He has now become first such bowler in T20 World Cups. However, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan Rashid Khan have achieved such feat in T20 cricket.

Campher is just 22-years-old who was born in South Africa but moved to Ireland for better opportunities. He made his debut during the three-match ODI series in July 2020 against England where he struck fifty on debut. He also accounted for explosive Tom Banton off his fourth ball. Earlier only Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan had achieved such feat in T20 Cricket.

Ireland have registered World Cup victories over Pakistan (2007), England (2011), West Indies (2015) and Zimbabwe (2015), and Bangladesh (2009 T20 World Cup). Now firmly established as a force to be reckoned with, they can both make a statement and take a big step forward in the tournament.

Ireland surprised many by reaching the second round of T20 World Cup in 2009 — their debut tournament. They haven’t made it further than the first round in their four tournaments since, missing out on net-run rate in 2014. This time, they will be chasing their first win in a T20 World Cup tournament since 2014.

A mix of golden age mainstays and young talent, Ireland qualified for this year’s tournament by topping their group in the qualifier on net run rate, even after dropping matches to Canada and UAE. Last playing a T20I back in March 2020 — a three-match series they lost 1-2 — Ireland have had mixed results in recent times, having first won the tri-series final against Scotland in a thrilling finish at home, and then going down to hosts Oman in the pentangular series to finish second in the competition.

