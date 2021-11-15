T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Wins Player of The Tournament Award

David Warner scored a match-winning half-century as Australia lifted their first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy beating rivals New Zealand in the final on Sunday night in Dubai. The innings capped off a terrific turnaround for the Aussie star who was under-fire for his dip in form in the lead up to the tournament.

Warner scored 53 off 38 with four fours and three sixes as Australia chased down 173 in 18.5 overs for an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The opener finished with 289 runs from seven innings - the second most in the tournament - at an average of 48.16 including three half-centuries.

He was chosen as Player of The Tournament for his effort with the bat. In the previous two editions of the event (2014 and 2016), it was India batter Virat Kohli who won the title.

“I always felt good, for me it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls," Warner said during the presentation ceremony.

He rated the title win equal with Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 2015 when they became the champions for the fifth time in the event’s history.

Warner also praised his teammates. “These are a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home," he said.

The 35-year-old said while he’s always pumped up but there were some nerves before the final against New Zealand. “Always pumped, wanted to put on a spectacle. There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver," he said.

Australia captain Aaron Finch was all praise for his opening partner Warner saying he delivers when people write him off. “Can’t believe people wrote him off saying he was done (Warner). That’s when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear," Finch said.

Overall, Australia have now won a whopping six world cup titles including five ODIs and one T20I.

