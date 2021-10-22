T20 World Cup 2021: Dwayne Bravo Releases ‘World Champion’ Song Teaser Featuring Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine

After two dismal outings in the warm-up games ahead of the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, taking place in UAE and Oman, West Indies will be looking to turn it around in the main tournament to justify their tag of the favourites to lift the trophy for the third time. Amid the disappointments efforts in the losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dwayne Bravo has provided the fans and the team with a much-needed refresher in form of the teaser to his next song featuring the West Indian cricket stars.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dwayne Bravo can be seen matching steps with his teammates Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Fletcher, and Fabian Allen. The song titled World Champions is going to release soon as per Bravo’s post. “New Music. Maroon fans. It’s almost time for the world premiere of “World Champion" by the champion Dwayne Bravo," the caption to the video read.

With music by Joanna Hutton and Elvin Cox, the song is reminiscent of the earlier track made by Bravo for his team “Champions". The song shot on the Caribbean beaches has a breezy and relaxing vibe.

The track hopefully will instill some confidence in the men in maroon who have looked out of colour in the warm-up games. While they lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets with 27 balls to spare, the Afghanistan team handed the Windies a 56-runs-defeat.

Dwayne Bravo will be a great boon for the team if he can show the same consistency that he displayed in the recently concluded Indian Premier League helping his team Chennai Super Kings to their 4th IPl title by bowling key overs in the game.

The Kieron Pollard-led side will hope to return to form in their first encounter of the main event against England on Saturday, October 23. The match begins at 7:30 pm.

