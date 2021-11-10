T20 World Cup 2021: England, New Zealand Players Observe Silence in Memory of Abu Dhabi Curator Mohan Singh

In the mega T20 World Cup semifinal clash, New Zealand and England players observed silence for Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium chief curator Mohan Singh who died on Sunday. He passed away before the Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Mohan was associated with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years.

Ahead of the national anthems, players of both teams and the ground staff observed silence for Mohan.

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan’s demise.

“He was a bright kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

“After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said.

After completing a training course at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali where he worked for a long time as ground supervisor, Mohan moved to Abu Dhabi back in September 2004.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Cricket announced that it will give tribute to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup.

New Zealand decided to play with an unchanged side from the previous match while England brought Sam Billings in place of the injured Jason Roy.

In the absence of Roy, Jonny Bairstow will partner the in-form Jos Buttler at the top of the order, England skipper Eoin Morgan said at the toss.

