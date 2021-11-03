T20 World Cup 2021: Everything Has Gone as per Plan, Looking Forward to the Semis: Babar Azam

After sealing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 semis with a clinical 45-run win over Namibia at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was pleased with the way his team has played thus far in the tournament. With four wins in four games, Pakistan are the first team to qualify for the semi-final from both the Super 12 groups. They started the campaign with a win over India and then knocked off New Zealand and Afghanistan before registering a facile win over Namibia today. Their next, and the last, Super 12 fixture is against Scotland on 7th November.

Talking about the win, Azam said that the team is looking forward for the semis. “Everything has gone according to plan, we’re looking forward to the semi-finals and playing our cricket with the same intensity," said Azam after Pakistan extended their unbeaten run in the competition.

Pakistan won the toss and uncharacteristically opted to bat first, but Azam revealed the logic behind it during the post-match presentation presser, stating the team had a different game plan for today’s game. “It was a different plan today, said Azam, adding. “We wanted the opening partnership to go deep and it worked for us." Azam made 70 off 49 balls – his third fifty in the tournament and added 113 runs for the opening wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 50 balls).

Riwan, who started slowly, picked up the pace in the later stage of the Pakistan innings’ helping his team to a formidable 189/2. Mohammad Hafeez, who had had a quiet tournament with the bat also made a telling contribution of 32 not our off 16 to provide the late impetus to the Pak innings. With the ball, Hasan Ali too had a good game returning figures of 4-0-22-1, and Azam picked the performances of these two. “We have good players in Hafeez and Hasan Ali and they’ll be important in the next stage and it was important we ticked those boxes, said Azam.

Namibia were restricted to 144/5 despite David Weise’s late-order hitting (43 off 31 balls) with Ali, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan claiming one wicket each. Azam did concede his team’s ground fielding could have been better. “There was some dew that didn’t help with the fielding, but that’s not an excuse, we need to be better," he added.

