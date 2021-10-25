T20 World Cup 2021: Fans Chant ‘Babar-Babar’ as Pakistan Team Receives Rousing Reception at Team Hotel - WATCH

Team Pakistan received a rousing reception upon their arrival at the team hotel in Dubai after steamrolling India by 10 wickets to script history. It was the first instance ever when the Men in Blue lost an encounter to their arch-rivals in a world cup tie.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan had the upper hand right from the beginning of their campaign opener at the T20 World Cup 2021. India went through a horrible batting collapse after being put to bat first. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ran through opposition top-order – dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck, Rahul for 3 and then captain Kohli for 57. As a result, the Men in Blue were reduced to 151 for 7.

The target of 152 seemed tricky but Pakistan openers made it look like a cakewalk. Skipper Babar Azam (68*) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (79*) piled up the highest first first-wicket stand against India in T20Is, taking the game home by a huge margin of 10 wickets.

Pakistan undoubtedly produced a magnificent game and were appreciated by fans from all over the world. Once they returned to their team hotel, Babar, Rizwan and the entire team were welcomed with open hearts. Moreover, a group of fans, that gathered at the hotel entrance, started chanting ‘Babar-Babar’ in unison.

In another video shared by the PCB, Babar could be saying that after beating India there would be more expectations from the team now and to live up to them the players will have to work harder. The captain urged that every player should celebrate this moment tonight but then go back to realising their roles in the team.

Pakistan will next take New Zealand on October 26 in the 19th match of Super 12 Group 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

