T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer And Highest Wicket-Taker Update After India vs Namibia Super 12 Match

Captain-in waiting Rohit Sharma made short work of a modest target with an elegant half-century after spinners reigned supreme as India on Virat Kohli‘s last day as shortest format captain ended their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Namibia here on Monday. Rohit, who is set to take over as India’s white-ball captain, smashed 56 off 37 balls with seven fours and two sixes and got fabulous support from another supremely stylish KL Rahul (54 not out off 36 balls) as India chased down the target of 133 in only 15.2 overs.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

India, however, moved to the third spot in the table thanks to three back to back wins over Scotland, Afghanistan and Namibia with huge margins. Although, it won’t have that much impact, but the points table tells a new strory-a story of the late Indian fightback. Meanwhile Pakistan are table toppers after winning five games off five. Scotland are bottom of the table.

>T20 World Cup Highest Run-getter

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has roared back to the top of the table after yet another fifty against Scotland in the final group game in Sharjah. He now has 264 runs in five game and is closely followed by England’s Jos Buttler who is just 24 short of the Pak batter with 240 runs in 5 matches. Meanwhile Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is on second spot with 231 runs from six innings including two half-centuries. The third spot is also occupied by a Sri Lankan in Pathum Nissanka who has 221 runs from eight innings.

>T20 World Cup Top Wicket-taker

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps to his name followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh who has 11 wickets. The third spot is also occupied by a spinner in Adam Zampa of Australia with 10 wickets so far.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here