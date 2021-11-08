T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer And Highest Wicket-Taker Update After Pakistan vs Scotland Super 12 Match

Pakistan consolidated their top position in group 1 as they beat Afghanistan in the last group game to setup semis date with Australia. With the ball, the in-form team did what was expected of them in their last Super 12 engagement to set up a semifinal date with Australia. Pakistan blazed their way into the last four with five wins from as many outings, underlining their credentials as one of the firm favourites. Thanks to Malik’s blitz, Pakistan scored 43 runs in the last two overs, including 26 in the final six balls bowled by Chris Greaves. Coincidentally, it was at this very venue that Malik made his One-day International debut in October 1999, against West Indies. His first Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, retired from the game nearly two decades ago.

As can be seen above, New Zealand are the second team to qualify for the semi-finals along with Pakistan to advance into the semi-final. While Pakistan will take on Australia, New Zealand will take on England.

England’s Jos Buttler tops the run charts after another good outing this time against South Africa in Sharjah. Despite his best efforts, England couldn’t win but this meant that the elegant batter tops the charts with 240 runs in 5 matches. Meanwhile Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is on second spot with 231 runs from six innings including two half-centuries. The third spot is also occupied by a Sri Lankan in Pathum Nissanka who has 221 runs from eight innings.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps to his name followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh who has 11 wickets. The third spot is also occupied by a spinner in Adam Zampa of Australia with 10 wickets so far.

