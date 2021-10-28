T20 World Cup 2021: Has Glenn Maxwell Invented A New Cricket Shot? What the Video to Figure Out

Glenn Maxwell is a great innovator. Well, in a manner of speaking that is; but you would want to give him props for thinking out of the box when it comes to shot-making. Audacious lap sweeps, reverse hits at the of the innings, finding areas to score runs which seldom are looked at as scoring opportunities is something the Big Show has made as his own unique ability, and furthering on his innovative approach, Maxwell was seen practicing a very unique shot ahead of Australia’s Super 12 group game against Sri Lanka.

ICC’s official Instagram handle shared the video with the caption, “"What do you call this one, @gmaxi_32?". The video has Maxell attempting a sort of behind-the-body shot, something you may have tried and executed many times if French Cricket was your thing in your childhood. However, the shot does not really come off for Maxwell, and trying it out in a match scenario may not be the wisest option. But, hey Maxwell could perfect it, right?

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

>WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Australia take on Sri Lanka in their second Group match and will be eying their second straight win after defeating South Africa in their opener. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a 4-match winning streak with three wins in the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers to move to the tournament proper, where they got the better of Bangladesh. Up against Australia, SL face their toughest task in the tournament so far, but for Australia as well, it will be a tricky proposition to face an in-form Dasun Shanaka-led unit. At the time of writing, SL, who were asked to bat started off on a promising note, have faltered in the middle overs and are in spot of bother the fag end of the SL innings approaching.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here