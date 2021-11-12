T20 World Cup 2021: Hasan Ali Finds Support from Indian Fans After Hogging Limelight for Dropped Matthew Wade Catch

Pakistan went onto lose the crucial semi-final match to Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup, and Hasan Ali bore the brunt of it. The 27-year-old not only bowled poorly where he accounted for 44 runs in four overs, he also dropped the catch of Matthew Wade; nonetheless, the Aussie made full use of the reprieve, smashing Shaheen Shah Afridi for three sixes which sealed the deal eventually. After the incident, the senior cricketer Shoaib Malik was seen cheering him up, but a certain section of the social media was not convinced. They came down heavily on him, abusing and trolling him mercilessly.

In this hour, he found support in the most unlikely corner—yes Indian fans. Check out some of the tweets.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had to come out to support his player in the post-match press conference. Several other cricketers have too tweeted in his support. When asked about Ali’s average performance in the world cup followed by the missed opportunity in the semis, Babar straightaway said, “Thank you so much. But I don’t feel that way [dropping Hasan Ali] because he’s my main bowler. He has won us so many games and obviously, players often drop catches.

“But the way he’s been fighting, I’ll definitely back him. It often happens with a player. If an individual has a bad day, he keeps on pushing himself. He is down right now but we’ll try to uplift his confidence. Logon ka kaam hai batein karna, hamara kam hai unko uthana (People will continue talking but we’ll keep backing our players," he added.

