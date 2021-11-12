T20 World Cup: Hasan Ali’s ‘You Dropped the World Cup’ Miss & Wade's ‘Remember the Name’ Moment

Before Pakistan’s semi-final against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium, Hasan Ali had played 46 T20I matches, taking 11 catches. In his 47th match, rather forgettable won with the ball – he went for 0/44 in his four overs – Ali had the chance to make it 12 catches in T20Is. Not a number that would intrigue any statistician, but it was catch that had a lot riding on it. Generally a safe fielder, Ali covered good ground to intercept a Matthew Wade slog that the Australian had managed to connect with his toe end of the bat. Ali though overran and let the ball slip. While there wasn’t a ‘you dropped the World Cup, mate’ comment from Wade, but it surely was the moment Ali dropped the World Cup. Pakistan, the unbeaten side in the tournament and the best team by a country mile, had given an Australian outfit a second chance in the semi-final and despite a run of poor form the Aussies had endured heading into the tournament, they switched on their tournament mode and pounced on the opportunity to make it the final of a T20 World Cup, beating – rather upsetting – Pakistan to make for the first time in 11 years.

Ali has 61 wickets in international cricket this year, second only to Shaheen Shah Afridi among bowlers with most international wickets in 2021. Afridi had a stellar first spell of 2-0-8-1 in which he produced a peach of delivery to get rid of Australia skipper Aaron Finch in the first over of the chase of 177. He came back for his second spell in the 15th over and gave away just 6 runs to make the equation harder of Australia. They needed 62 off five overs. Afridi, 21, had been in top form through the tournament, but there was fallibly to him – his final over. After he had rattled India early on, Afridi had went for 17 runs in his final over. Against quality big-hitters Afridi could falter, and he did.

On Thursday, with 22 required off 2 overs Babar Azam turned to Afridi for the 19th. He rushes Marcus Stoinis for pace and off the third ball gave Pakistan the chance to seal the game when he had Wade slogging one off the toe end to Ali. What followed after the drop was implosion of a young pace bowler – 6, 6, and 6. Wade, the wicket-keeper batter who is an opener by trade had just trumped the previous night’s stunning innings of Daryl Mitchell with one of his own. On air Ian Bishop had mentioned the left-hander strikes at over 200 against deliveries over 140 kmph. After the mistimed slog, Afridi went for his most lethal weapon – the Yorker – but Wade innovated and scooped one to perfection for a maximum over fine leg. Afridi opted for an off-cutter next up and that sat up nicely for Wade to hit it over midwicket. With 6 off 7 needed, it was Australia’s game to seal. Wade shuffled across, Afridi aimed for the base of leg stump and Wade once again found the sweet part of the bat with the scoop.

Australia, the unfancied of all the four semi-finalists made it to their second T20 World Cup, setting up a summit clash with their trans-Tasman rival New zealand, and ensuring that a new champion will be crowned on November 14. For Pakistan, it was a chance that they will rue for years to come. Mohammad Hafeez the senior statesman of the Pakistan team had told Bishop ahead of the start of the match that while the Pakistan teams of the past – 5 knockout appearances in 6 editions – were very good, but this team under Azam were playing to their potential the best. And rightly so, Pakistan looked near unbeatable and favorites to take it home.

For Australia, coming in to the tournament many doubted whether they will make it out of the Super 12s. After all, they had lost 5 consecutive T20I series. Yes David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were unavailable for parts, but in their last 10 T20I matches before the World Cup, Australia had won only 2. But come the big stage the Aussies know how to switch on the beat mode. Clinical bowling performance against South Africa had them open their account in their first match and they doubled the tally with batting dominance over Sri Lanka. Against England, they were blown away, reminding this is not the best of Australian teams that we can been accustomed of seeing in the past. They bounced back big time against Bangladesh and then against West Indies to setup the semi-final clash against Pakistan. Warner at the top was crucial and Mitchell Marsh at No.3 finally was playing to his potential. As finishers, Stoinis and Wade – rather interestingly both have been prolific openers for their respective BBL franchises – were biding their time.

Wade had only batted twice before the semis, scoring 15* (vs South Africa) and 18 (vs England) while Stoinis had 24* (vs South Africa), 16* (vs Sri Lanka) and 0 (vs England) but both stood up when it mattered the most. Wade finished with 41* off 17 and Stoinis 40* off 31. Wade a make-shift finisher was the better wicketkeeper batter on the day trumping Mohammad Rizwan, a make shift opener, who made a telling 52-ball 67, while Stoinis trumped the finisher Fakhar Zaman (55 off 32).

At the end as Hasan Ali stood motionless at the Dubai international stadium probably replaying the missed catch in his mind and thinking what could have been, across him Wade, 33, was celebrating jubilantly, enjoying his ‘Remember the Name’ moment under the sun.

