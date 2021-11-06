T20 World Cup 2021: Here Are India's Qualification Scenarios for Semifinal After Beating Scotland In 39 Balls

With India beating Scotland heavily, their chances of getting into the semi-final has just turned brighter. Now they would hope that New Zealand lose to Afghanistan on November 7; they will also have the advantage of playing the last super 12 game of their group against Namibia which means they will know exactly what they need and in how many overs.

>For instance, if Afghanistan beat New Zealand by less than 50 runs, India would need to win by 37 runs batting first or chase the target down within 15.5 overs. Similarly, if Afghanistan beat New Zealand by less than 25 runs, Kohli and his men will have to beat Namibia by more than 14 runs or chase down the target in 18 overs.

>For both these scenarios to be effective, Afghanistan will have to beat the Kiwis; in case they lose—India get eliminated as New Zealand and Afghanistan go through.

Earlier India pulled off back-to-back wins to roar back into contention for a semi-final spot. On November 3 their Net Run Rate (NRR) was -1.61 which now stands +1.62—a turnaround of unimaginable proportion. They beat Afghanistan by 66 runs and then beat Scotland with 81 balls to spare to make a statement. When Kohli was asked about such a turnaround he said:

“If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn’t got those two successive good overs," he said. Revealing team’s batting plans, he said the openers wanted to bat naturally as losing wickets could have slowed down the victory. “We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn’t want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly."

