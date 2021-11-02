T20 World Cup 2021: I Wanted to Be Someone Who is Liked & Backed As Cricketer-Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has revealed that he always wanted to be liked and backed during his childhood playing days. In an interaction with ICC, the 27-year-old said that he always wanted to be the best player since childhood. “I always wanted to be the top player, when I was young it was my dream to be someone who’s liked and backed by everyone as a cricketer," said Babar.

“I’m still in that quest and trying to be more consistent and improve my performance. I’m always focused on my goal," he added.

Pakistan are the favourites to lift the trophy as they beat India in the T20 World Cup opener and then followed it up with a close win against New Zealand. They also beat Afghanistan where Asif Ali smashed four maximums to seal the deal. “It’ is a responsibility to live up to the expectations of fans. They always expect us to perform in every game and I draw confidence from that. I always aim to keep my fans happy and satisfied with my performances and help Pakistan win matches," said Babar.

He also added that in a tournament like T20 World Cup, they will have to be the best. “In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency, we can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best." Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made quite a noise in the ongoing T20 World Cup with his batting and leadership. Under his captaincy, the team is yet to lose a game in the tournament and the skipper himself has been in a rich vein of form. So far, he has smashed two half-centuries and scored a total of 128 runs in three games.

