T20 World Cup 2021: 'I Was a Bit Unsure But Marcus Stoinis Showed Me the Way Out'-Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade played a blinder of an innings as he single handedly propelled Australia into their maiden final at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Chasing 177 for a win, Australia were 89/4 when Matthew Wade walked in. It was David Warner, who was looking in top form till then, who departed. And Wade just took the bull by its horns from that point on. His best being saved for the last which came against a rampaging Shaheen Shah Afridi whom he slammed for six, six, six to seal the deal.

“Absolutely (preempted the scoops). I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they’re doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn’t a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, Me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well," he said in the post match PC.

Wade and Marcus Stoinis must be credited for Aussie revival after they had lost their two best players in Steve Smith and David Warner in face of some sharp spin bowling of Shadab Khan. “I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls, but Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs."

Wade ended up scoring 41 off just 17 balls. It wasn’t all hunky dory for the batter who had to lose his place in the side recently. “It hasn’t sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith," he signed off.

