T20 World Cup 2021: Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf Share Interesting Titbits About Pakistan With Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, November 11 in Dubai. Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two teams, Pakistan cricketers Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf caught up with Australian and fellow Big Bash League (BBL) players Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of their interaction on Twitter earlier on Wednesday. The footage shows Wasim and Rauf sharing some interesting titbits about the country with the two Australians at a hotel in Dubai. The brief video clip shows the Pakistani cricketers explaining to the two Australians that their Prime Minister Imran Khan is a former captain. They then mention about the second highest peak in the world (K2), and the diverse culture the country offers and the things to do in Pakistan among other facts.

“Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf offered souvenirs and some interesting facts about Pakistan to Australians and fellow BBL players Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final in Dubai," PCB wrote along the video.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Notably, the video comes out a day after Cricket Australia (CA) announced that their men’s team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March next year. The upcoming tour will be almost a full-fledged series which will consist of three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The matches will be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, each venue will host one Test match, whereas the limited-leg of the series will be played entirely in Lahore. The Test series are scheduled to start on March 3, 2022 in Karachi and they will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC men’s World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green have defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition of the T20 World Cup. The former champions are the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament and they have eyes set to clinch a second title. However, they will have to upstage a tenacious Australian side who are in good nick heading into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here