T20 World Cup 2021: India, Pakistan, England, Australia's Updated Schedule for Warm-up Games

The preparations for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup kick-start on Tuesday with Ireland locking horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first warm-up game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi. The first round of the T20 World will kick off on October 17 with eight qualifying teams vying for the four vacant spots in the Super 12 round.

However, ahead of the start of the mega event, the schedule for the warm-up games of already qualified Super 12 teams have changed.

According to the updated schedule, India will now take on Australia and South Africa in their first two warm-up games on October 18 and 20 respectively rather than England and Australia. India’s warm-up games are as of now scheduled to start at 07:30 pm (IST)

Advertisement

On the other hand, England that were earlier set to take on India in one of the warm-up games will now face Pakistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australia will take on Afghanistan in the other warm-up game.

Have a look at the updated schedule of warm-up games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

>October 12:

Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (03:30 pm IST)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Tolerance Oval (7:30 pm IST)

Namibia vs Oman, Dubai (7:30 pm IST)

Scotland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm IST)

>October 14:

Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka, Tolerance Oval (11:30 am IST)

Bangladesh vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am IST)

Namibia vs Scotland, Dubai (11:30 am IST)

Netherlands vs Oman, Dubai (11:30 am IST)

>October 18:

New Zealand vs West Indies, Abu Dhabi (03:30 pm IST)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, Dubai (03:30 pm IST)

England vs Pakistan, Tolerance Oval (07:30 pm IST)

Australia vs. India, Dubai (07:30 pm IST)

>October 20:

Pakistan vs West Indies, Tolerance Oval (03:30 pm IST)

Afghanistan vs Australia, Dubai (03:30 pm IST)

England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (07:30 pm IST)

India vs South Africa, Dubai (07:30 pm IST)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here