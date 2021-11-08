The league stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will cap off with a dead-rubber between India and Namibia. The two teams are out from the playoff race and will be playing for their pride on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

A loss in the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand proved to be very costly for the Men in Blue. Though the team has failed to make the cut, they will be looking to a dominating win over Namibia to cap off their run in the tournament. India is unlikely to face much trouble on Monday as they have momentum on their side. The team is coming after commanding wins over Scotland and Afghanistan.

Namibia, on the other hand, haven’t done much right in the league. The team registered big defeats against heavyweights like New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. They are likely to experience the same fate against India too. Namibia are currently at the second-last place in the Group 2 standings with just victory to their name.

Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the second round of the tournament; here we take a look at the head to head records of India and Namibia:

>India vs Namibia in T20Is

India will be locking horns against Namibia for the first time in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have never faced each other in an international outing. Notably, this isn’t the first time that a Test-playing nation is playing its first T20 Internationals against an associate member.

>India vs Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

This will be India and Namibia’s first ever meeting at the T20 World Cup stage. Namibia will be hoping to make the day memorable against favorites India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here