T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20 World Cup

India will take on Pakistan in match 16 in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Led by Virat Kohli, India will come into this match full of confidence as they won both their warm-ups against England and Australia.

Pakistan, on the other hand, beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match but then went down to South Africa off the last ball in the second warm-up match.

What gives India an added advantage is that all their players were part of the IPL that ended just 10 days ago in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of this high-voltage between India and Pakistan, we take a look at the head to head records of India and Pakistan:

>India vs Pakistan in T20Is:

>Overall

India have dominated Pakistan in T20Is as both the sides have faced each other on 8 occasions in the past where India have won 7 matches and Bangladesh have emerged victorious on just the one occasion.

>In T20 World Cups

As far as the record in T20 World Cups are concerned, India hold all the bragging rights as they have won all the five matches that have taken place. The highest total posted by India is 157 runs while the highest score posted by Pakistan is 152. 118 is the lowest total posted by Pakistan and 119 is the lowest total posted by India in the T20 World Cup.

