T20 World Cup 2021: Inzamam ul Haq Thinks India Have High Chances Of Winning

Cricket great and former Pakistan captain, Inzamam ul Haq, has described India as the “most dangerous" team in the subcontinent, saying the Virat Kohli-led men have a “greater chance" of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 due to the pitch conditions in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The 51-year-old made the assessment after India comfortably won its warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, their second after defeating England on Monday.

“In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It’s all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India has a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well," Inzamam said on his Youtube channel ‘Inzamam ul Haq - The Match Winner’.

Talking about India’s win against Australia on Wednesday, the former Pakistan captain highlighted the fact that the hosts did not even need Virat Kohli to chase the total of 152, which shows the strength of the Men in Blue.

Even though the T20 world cup is being held in the UAE and Oman due to Covid-19, India remains the official host. India have won both of its warm-up games, and will see Pakistan in its first league match on Sunday.

Inzamam termed the Sunday clash between India and Pakistan as the “final before the final" and said no other match has this much hype. He recalled that even during the Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament.

The 51-year-old added that going into the game, India, obviously, have the advantage of being the experienced and stronger team, but noted that Pakistan, too, has a balanced side. He asserted that the Sunday win for either of the teams, will act as a morale booster and the winning side will be able to release 50 percent of its pressure.

India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

