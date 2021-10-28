Virat Kohli’s comment post India’s 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan haven’t been well received by Ajay Jadeja who is disappointed with their thinking. India are in sort of a must-win situation in their next game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand now having started their campaign on a sorry note.

While addressing the media, Kohli had said that losing two wickets early on - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - in the Powerplay pushed India on the backfoot and they fell behind. Jadeja feels that as long as someone of Kohli’s caliber is in the middle, a team shouldn’t have a negative attitude.

“I heard Virat Kohli’s statement that day (after losing to Pakistan). He said when we lost two wickets, we fell behind in the match against Pakistan. I was disappointed with that," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz. “When a player like Virat Kohli is out there in the middle, there is no way the match has ended. He had not played even two balls and was thinking like that. So, it shows India’s approach."

Shahaeen Afridi bowled a blazing opening spell after Pakistan put India in to bat first and finished with the scalps of Rohit, Rahul and captain Kohli as the inaugural champions were restricted to 151/7.

Kohli made a fighting half-century but that was trumped by the Pakistan opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as they guided their team to the target in 17.5 overs. They thus ended their world cup duck against India beating them at the stage for the first time in their history.

India are now gearing up for an all-important clash against New Zealand which could potentially decide who makes the semi-finals from Group 2. Incidentally, India have never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup.

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

