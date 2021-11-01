T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler Brings Up Maiden T20I Ton in Most Dramatic Finish Against Sri Lanka

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler smashed his maiden international ton against Sri Lanka during the ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Sharjah. It was a perfect turner as the ball gripped and slowed on pitching. At one stage, England were desperate to get the big runs and that’s when Buttler opened the flood gates, slamming Dushmantha Chameera in the sixteenth over for a maximum. But things got tight in the final over with the right-hander needing 13 off last six balls.

He executed a perfect scoop off the first ball to get four runs and then followed it up with two doubles in the second and third deliveries, only to score none off the next two. It is at this juncture, Chameera bowled an erratic bowl on leg stump which was helped on its way by Buttler for a six over deep mid on. Mission maiden T20I ton was accomplished!

The cricketer has been in top form. In the last game against arch-rivals Australia, he batted explosively to race to 71 off 32 that made sure England win with more than nine overs to spare. That boosted their net run rate. At Sharjah, Buttler was far more than his explosive self. It was a contrasting innings, which saw caution in the initial stage and aggression when the push came to shove. By the time, the storm ended, his card read: 101 runs, 67 balls, 6 sixes, 6 boundaries at a staggering run rate of 150! This was not only his maiden ton, this was the first century of the entire tournament as well which threw up a lot of firsts—England beating West Indies, Pakistan beating India. England batters took Sri Lanka bowlers to task in the final five overs, scoring 58 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

