T20 World Cup 2021: Kagiso Rabada Claims Hat-Trick Against England in Final Over | WATCH

Premium pacer Kagiso Rabada became the first South Africa bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20Is on Saturday. Rabada took back-to-back wickets in the final over of the crucial clash against England in the T20 World Cup.

He dismissed Chris Woakes, skipper Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan on successive deliveries of his final over to complete the feat in Sharjah.

Earlier, Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in the qualification stage against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga also took a hat-trick in their game with South Africa. Australia’s Brett Lee took the first hat-trick of the competition in 2007 against Bangladesh.

Rabada’s hat-trick powered South Africa to a 10-run win over England. However, they failed to qualify for the semifinals as England and Australia advanced on a better NRR.

South Africa posted 189 for two with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 94 but needed to limit England to 131 or fewer to edge out Australia on net run-rate.

Earlier, fantastic unbeaten fifties by Rassie van der Dussen (94* off 60) and Aiden Markram (52* off 25) powered South Africa to 189-2 against England in a Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Along with Dussen and Markram, Quinton de Kock also played a vital knock (34 off 27) for South Africa while Moeen Ali (1/27) was the most economical bowler for England.

De Kock and Van der Dussen then joined hands and took South Africa to 40/1 after six overs. Both batters cleverly chose attacking strokes and kept on hitting occasional boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

