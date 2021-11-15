T20 World Cup 2021: Leading Wicket-Takers of the Season; No Indian in the List

The T20 World Cup had some great moments for the bowlers. On sluggish tracks, the slower bowlers ruled the roost. We take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament:

> Adil Rashid

The England leg-spinner was a vital cog in their bowling attack and he ended with 9 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 6.53 and average of 16.22.

> Shadab Khan

Pakistan looked a fine team and one of the main reasons was their well-rounded bowling attack. Shadab Khan took 9 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 15.33 and with an economy of 6.00.

> Joshua Davey

Scotland was a refreshing team to watch and their pacer Joshua Davey was a consistent performer. He too picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 13.66 and with an economy of 7.02.

> Anrich Nortje

The big South African quickly picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 5.37 and with an average of 11.55.

>> Dwaine Pretorius

The South African all-rounder had a decent tournament with the bat and ball and provided a lot of balance to the side. He picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 11.22 and with an economy rate of 6.88.

> Josh Hazelwood

The Australian quick has made himself a superb T20 bowler and was absolutely superb in the final against New Zealand. In 7 matches, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 15.90 and with an economy rate of 7.29.

> Shakib al Hasan

The marquee all-rounder from Bangladesh picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 11.18 and with an economy rate of 5.59.

> Trent Boult

New Zealand’s pace spearhead was frugal in the powerplay overs and kept picking up important wickets in the tournament. He picked up 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 13.30 and with an economy rate of 6.25.

> Adam Zampa

One of the most important reasons behind Australia clinching the title was Adam Zampa. He kept applying brakes in the middle overs and kept picking up wickets. In 7 innings, the leggie picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 and with an average of 12.07.

>Wanindu Hasaranga

He was the standout bowler in the tournament and caused plenty of problems for the batters. In 8 matches, he picked up 16 wickets and topped the wicket-taking charts.

