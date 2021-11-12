T20 World Cup 2021: Marais Erasmus And Richard Kettleborough On-field Umpires For Final

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand to be played on November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It also said that Nitin Menon will be TV Umpire while Kumar Dharmasena has been appointed as fourth Umpire.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Nitin Menon will be the TV umpire for the match while Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. The final will be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle," said the ICC in a statement on Friday.

>ALSO READ: Australia Coach Impressed by Warner’s Six Off Double-bounce Ball

Advertisement

Erasmus and Dharmasena had served as the on-field umpires during the first semi-final at Abu Dhabi, where New Zealand defeated England by five wickets to cruise into their first final appearance of the mega event. Kettleborough had been the on-field umpire alongside Chris Gaffaney in the second semi-final at Dubai, where Australia stormed to their third final appearance of the showpiece event, stunning Pakistan by five wickets.

>ALSO READ: Pakistan Party Falls Flat After Agonising Semi-final Defeat

Both Australia and New Zealand entered the knockout stage after finishing second in Group 1 and Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here