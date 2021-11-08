Home » Cricket Home » News » T20 World Cup 2021: Mark Wood Explains How Would He Steal Jasprit Bumrah's 'Superpowers'

T20 World Cup 2021: Mark Wood Explains How Would He Steal Jasprit Bumrah's 'Superpowers'

The Eoin Morgan-led England Team has a potent bowling unit and pacer Mark Wood is also a part of it.

Eoin Morgan-led England were the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals and they gear up to face Kane Williamson’s Zealand on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The English team has a potent bowling unit and pacer Mark Wood is also a part of it.

Ahead of the all-important semi-final clash, he had a fun conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the video of the chat was shared on social media. Wood was asked if he could steal a skill from a rival, then who would it be.

In reply, Wood said, “Bumrah. Maybe, five steps of having a perfect yorker."

The interviewer further asked, “How would you steal?" to which the English bowler said, “I would probably get something like in the movie Space Jump. Instead of getting a basketball, I would get a cricket ball. Suck all the energy out of him and then I get the superpower."

Wood played just one game in the ongoing world cup and had a tough outing. He got a game against South Africa in which he conceded 47 runs in his four-over spell and failed to pick any wicket. England lost the game by a difference of 10 runs, but it didn’t make much of an impact as they were already qualified for the semi-finals after registering four win in a row.

The right-arm quick was included in the side as a replaced of Tymal Miss who suffered an injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

