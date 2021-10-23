Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir picked Virat Kohli over Rohit Sharma on the basis of the Indian skipper’s performance under pressure situations. Team India is all set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan to kickstart their 2021 T20 World Cup Campaign on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, has bowled a lot of times against the Indian batting duo in the past.

On being asked to pick his choice amongst the two Indian senior batters, Amir chose the current Indian captain and said he loves how Kohli strives under pressure situations.

“I will always go with Virat because just like me, he also likes pressure situations. I have always done well in pressure conditions thanks to God and if you take out Virat’s stats, you will see he always performs well in pressure situations. I love this about him because he performs when under pressure," Amir told ANI.

Both Kohli and Rohit are going to be key for India in the highly anticipated clash on Sunday as it will set the tone for Men in Blue for the rest of the tournament.

Amir further talked about why the bowlers have struggled in recent times as he claims that most of them focus more on their pace rather than the swing and variations.

“There are many shots and survival is very difficult for a bowler. The current generation of batsmen have a lot more shots in their bags and as a bowler, you need to get smarter. Bowlers nowadays are struggling mostly because the moment they bowl at 150kph, we tend to take them to the sky by praising them."

“Pace is important and does matter, but you cannot forget your skills in trying to bowl fast. They don’t work on swing and variations," Amir said.

Interestingly, both India and Pakistan have a quality pace attack with bowlers from both teams having the ability to swing the ball.

Team India have an unbeaten 5-0 streak against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and they will look to extend their lead on Sunday in Dubai.

