T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Azharuddin Upset With Virat Kohli Skipping Post Match PC: 'You Will Have to Face the Nation'

India captain Virat Kohli was not the one who attended the post match press conference after team’s loss to New Zealand, it was bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The Men in Blue lost a crucial game and touched a raw nerve because of the way they fared in Dubai. It left fans, pundits and former skipper like Mohammad Azharuddin fuming. “There is no shame in losing. But you need to come and speak up. That is the right thing to do. People will listen to you and at least get to know the reason behind the loss. There is a difference between Bumrah speaking or a coach/captain speaking."

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

“It is important to face the public. You will have to face the nation and come and speak. If you don’t come, what will people think? Needless rumours are going to be spread," Azharuddin said on ABP News, pointing out that Kohli should have been facing the national media.

Azharuddin, who captained India in three World Cups—1992, 1996, 1999—said the head of the team must be assuring the fans especially when their team’s chances are hanging by a thread. India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets with 33 balls remaining which only dented their NRR. The former captain added people must ‘at least get to know the reason behind the loss.’ “There is no shame in losing. But you need to come and speak up. That is the right thing to do. People will listen to you and at least get to know the reason behind the loss."

>Also Read | A Captain Should Not Say Words Like ‘We Were Not Brave Enough’-Kapil Dev

“There is a difference between Bumrah speaking or a coach/captain speaking. It is important to face the public. You will have to face the nation and come and speak. If you don’t come, what will people think? Needless rumours are going to be spread,"

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here