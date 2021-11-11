T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Rizwan Becomes Only Cricketer to Score 1,000 T20I Runs in Calendar Year

Known as Pocket Dynamo, Mohammad Rizwan is turning the heat in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup. He not only scored another fifty—his third of the tournament, he also become the only player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. The 29-year-old has been in top form slamming fifties against arch-rivals India (79) and Namibia (79)…He continued his great form, hitting a fifty in the big game against Australia as well.

He has been the find of the tournament for Pakistan alongside Shoaib Malik. Both have been going great guns. Such has been Rizwan’s form that he has now become the only cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20I history! He now has 266 runs to account for in this tournament and running his own skipper Babar Azam very close who has got more than 300 runs at the moment. Rizwan is unbeaten and there are chances that he might beat him in run charts. Meanwhile there was doubts regarding his participation in the semi-final as there was reports of him and Malik catching a flu, but they were declared fit.

Both Rizwan and Malik were a doubtful starter for the Australia clash after being down with mild flu and fever as they also missed the training session on Wednesday. They were kept under observation at the team hotel with the rest of the squad assembling together for the practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Pakistan have stormed into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent win record having won all their five matches in the Super 12 stage where they beat the likes of India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

