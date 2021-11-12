Australia skipper Aaron Finch was out for a duck, but by the time match ended he was the most happiest man in Dubai as he saw his team snatch a classic win over Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The cricketer was trapped plumb in front by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Speaking at the post match PC, he said he never though the game was in the bag.

“Never thought it was in the bag. It was a great game of cricket. The way Wade held his nerve at the end was amazing. That partnership with Stoinis was crucial. I got my feet in a tangle and opening batsmen do get a few good balls now and then in T20 cricket," he said.

He also pointed out that Pakistan were let away with some poor fielding while they were batting. A case in point was Steve Smith. “We were sloppy today in the field, a couple of tough ones. We need the support of all 17 players to get across the line. We have played some really good cricket in the back end. Teams chasing have been successful. There is no dew, the lights take effect. I was hoping I’d lose the toss, bat first and put up a good score on the board."Earlier Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hit attacking half-centuries to drive Pakistan to 176 for four against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Rizwan, who top-scored with 67, and Zaman, who hit an unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries, put on 72 runs for the second wicket to help Pakistan to a challenging total after being into bat first in Dubai. Rizwan’s opening stand of 71 with skipper Babar Azam, who made 39, unsettled the Australian bowling in the first six overs of powerplay.

