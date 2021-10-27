T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan 'Certainly The Ones to Watch' Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson termed Pakistan as one of the teams to watch in the ICC T20 World Cup after his team went down to Pakistan in Sharjah. Calling the defeat a ‘tough to swallow’ Williamson believed his side “couldn’t nail things towards the back end" against an in-form side.

“It was very disappointing at the end," said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t nail things towards the back end, but we were up against a very good side in Pakistan and congratulations to them.

“We wanted to bowl as straight as possible. It’s quite clear as soon as we missed our lengths that there was some value for our shots. Quite tough to swallow, we were looking forward to giving a good fight in that second half. It’s a very strong Pakistan side and certainly the ones to watch," he said.

Batting first, New Zealand could only score 134 runs after Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan. Only three New Zealand batters could score more than 20 runs against Pakistan on Tuesday.

With not many runs on the board, it was a tough job for Tren Boult and Tim Southee to bring New Zealand back into the match. But three quick wickets put Pakistan in a tricky position, with half their team inside the hut and just 87 runs on the board.

Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali then joined hands in the middle, and the rest is history.

New Zealand now face India in their next match in Dubai, where they need a positive result to remain a strong contender for a top-two finish. When asked about the India match, Williamson added, “It’s the way it goes. It is a game of small margins, we go to a different venue against India."

“We will have conversations and play accordingly. There were a few good decisions, but there are very small margins in these low-scoring games."

