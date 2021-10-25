T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table Highest Run Scorer Highest Wicket Taker Update After AFG vs SCO Match

>T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after Afg vs Sco Match: Afghanistan routed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. With this win they moved to the top of the Group B points table, toppling Pakistan on the virtue of a better run rate.>

After scoring an imposing 190/4 in 20 overs, Mujeeb, along with Rashid Khan, spun a web around Scotland’s batters, from which there was no escaping as they were bundled out for 60 in the 11th over. The mammoth win in the opening match of the tournament is also Afghanistan’s biggest win in T20Is in terms of run margin.

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh’ Mohammad Naim still tops the run charts following his fifty against Sri Lanka on Sunday. He is closely followed by Netherland’s Max O’Dowd is a close second with 123 runs, but the Dutch batter will not be able to add any further runs to his tally after his team’s expulsion. Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is third on the list with 118 runs, next in line is Oman’s Jatinder Singh 113. Mushfiqur Rahim sits on the fifth position with 106 runs to his name.>

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib with 11 wickets still tops the chart. His 2/17 against Sri Lanka made him the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is followed by Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets to his name. Sri Lanka trio of Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga complete the top five. While Lahiru and Theekshana have picked up 8 wickets each, Hasaranga has six wickets to his name.

