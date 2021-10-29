T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker Update After AUS vs SL Match

>T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after AUS vs SL Match: Opener David Warner struck form with an attacking 65 to help Australia to their second successive victory in the Twenty20 World Cup with a seven-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka on Thursday. Warner, who was dropped from his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad last month after two bad games, smashed 10 fours in his 42-ball knock as Australia achieved their target of 155 with 18 balls to spare in Dubai.

With this win, Australia occupy the second spot in Super 12 Group A table with four points from two matches, same as England but have a leaner run rate. Sri Lanka on the other hand with one win and a loss is currently placed fourth.

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh’ wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is leading the run-scorers chart with 135 runs from 5 matches. His teammate Mohammad Naim is second with 131 runs from four matches. In third place is Max O’Dowd with 123 runs from three matches. Shakib Al Hasan with 122 and Mamudullah with 119 runs complete the top five.>

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in five games. He took two more against Sri Lanka to become the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is closely followed by Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Mahesh Theekshana are at third and fourth spot respectively with 8 wickets each. Namibia’s Jan Frylink is the fifth-highest wicket-taker so far with seven wickets.

