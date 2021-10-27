T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker Update After Nam vs Sco Match

>T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after Sco vs Nam Match: JJ Smit stood unbeaten on 32 as Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.Left-arm quick Ruben Trumpelmann returned figures of 3-17 in Abu Dhabi to help restrict Scotland to 109-8. Smit and David Wiese, who made 16, put on a key partnership of 35 to guide the team home with five balls to spare, handing Scotland their second loss of the group stage.

Meanwhile Scotland have been demoted to the bottom position after the loss to Namibia who move to third spot-even ahead of India. Pakistan remains top of the table with two in two. New Zealand and India are fourth and fifth respectively.

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh’ Mohammad Naim now tops the run charts after he hit a fifty against Sri Lanka earlier today. Despite his best efforts, they couldn’t stop Sri Lanka from winning the match. He is closely followed by Bangla all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who is just had five more runs than Oman’s emerging star Jatinder Singh who has 113 runs to his name. >

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in four games. He took two more against Sri Lanka to become the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is closely followed by Josh Davey of Scotland who had nine wickets. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Mahesh Theekshana are at third and fourth spot respectively.

