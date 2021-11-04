T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Match

Sri Lanka ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over West Indies to sign off on a positive note. Not only did they finish on a high, Sri Lanka also ended West Indies’ slim hopes of making the cut for the semis as well. The defeat was West Indies’ second in four matches while for Sri Lanka, it was their second win after they started their Super 12 campaign with a win over Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Australia crushed Bangladesh in a one-sided clash by eight wickets to boost their semis hopes. Bangladesh thus finished the Super 12 stage losing all their five matches.

The result didn’t have any impact on where the two teams stand in the group. Sri Lanka’s tally though rose to four points but they remain static on the fourth spot among six teams. West Indies are also static at fifth with two points.

Australia though swapped places with South Africa thanks to a better net run-rate and are now second in the table with six points. SA have slipped to third spot. Aaron Finch’s men have improved their NRR to 1.031.

Well, Jos Buttler is no longer the top run-getter of this tournament, for now. He’s not even the second-highest either. Two Sri Lankans have taken the top-two spots thanks to their scintillating half-centuries against West Indies. While Charith Asalanka top-scored with 68 off 41, Pathum Nissanka made 51 off 41.

Asalanka’s overall tally is now 231 runs from six innings that include two half-centuries and he’s now the top-run getter of the event. He has scored those runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike-rate of 147.13. On the other hand, Nissanka, with 221 runs from eight innings, is at the second spot having struck three half-centuries so far. Buttler is third now with 214 runs from four innings.

The top-two spot in the list of top wicket-takers continue to be occupied by Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. While Hasaranga has taken his tally 16 wickets having taken two more scalps against West Indies, Shakib has 11 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Aussie legspinner Adam Zampa has entered the top-three thanks to his superb five-wicket haul against Bangladesh. He has now taken 10 wickets from four innings at an average of 8.90 and an economy of 5.93. Josh Davey of Scotland has slipped to the fourth spot.

