T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan Completes 400 T20 Wickets, Enters Elusive Club With Likes Of Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan accounted for his 400th T20 wicket as he removed Martin Guptill in Abu Dhabi in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match. Rashid, who is considered a GOAT in T20 cricket, joined an elusive club of just four bowlers who have managed to get more than 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game. These are: Dwayne Bravo (553), Sunil Narine (425), Imran Tahir (420) and Rashid himself. All four have represented their nations for a very long time, add to that their career in various T20 leagues across the world.

Currently West Indies’ Bravo is at the top of the list with 553 wickets; however, Rashid is tipped to overcome in the coming years as the 23-year old has a lot of cricket left in him. It took just 296 games for him to reach here.

Rashid remains an icon for the war-ravaged nation since he made his debut—back in 2015 against Zimbabwe. He never looked back as he was soon playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, and the franchise never let go of him thanks to his all-round performance. Besides, a street smart bowler, batting came naturally to him. He can be extremely cunning with his lower order hitting, he has more than once emulated MSD’s helicopter shot, and can bowl fast and flat trajectories with his spin bowling.

Coming off a thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan‘s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has no doubt that their upcoming T20 World Cup game against New Zealand is a virtual quarterfinal for them. Afghanistan, who have played four games in the Super 12 stage, are sitting at the second spot, with four points and a net-run rate of +1.481.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2. Asked if the 66-run loss to India will have an impact on the team’s momentum going into the last game, Rashid responded in the negative. “I don’t think it’s going to make a big difference to us as a team. We know India is one of the best teams, but still, the preparation remains the same, the mindset remains the same and we know the process.

“That (New Zealand match) could be a quarterfinal for us, as well. If we win, we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semi-finals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket.

