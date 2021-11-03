T20 World Cup 2021-Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Rohit Sharma's Part Time Spin in Intense Net Session Ahead of Afghanistan Clash

India’s spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been gearing up really hard for the third ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Afghanistan which takes place in Abu Dhabi. Jadeja has accounted for 39 runs in two matches so far in the tournament which is not quite good enough for a player of his stature. Right now, India find themselves in a tight spot with their semi-final spot hanging by a thread. Ahead of the clash, BCCI released a video where the cricketer can seen taking on part-time spin of Rohit Sharma and smashing him for a couple of big shots. WATCH:

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s inexplicable absence from the playing XI is in focus as India skipper Virat Kohli tries to figure the combination that can bring his team’s floundering campaign back on track when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over. In this backdrop, Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan would like to use all their might and T20 freelancing experience to add insult to the Indian injury and prolong the nightmare that started on October 24.

>(With PTI inputs)

