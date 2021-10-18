T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Fans Silence Bangladesh Skipper In Press Conference; WATCH

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyadh was briefly interrupted by a bunch of vociferous Scotland fans while trying to answer a journalist. The Bangaldesh skipper wasn’t in the best of moods after losing to Scotland in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers in Muscat. Mahmudullah was explaining the reasons for the loss when some Scottish fans were heard chanting which forced him to stay mum for a little while.

The video that was shared by Scotland Cricket had a cheeky caption. “Sorry we will keep it down next time," they tweeted. Mahmudullah wasn’t in best of moods as Bangladesh had crumbled to a painful loss despite reducing Scotland to a precarious 53 for six at one stage. The skipper has called for an urgent introspection following team’s loss.

“Yeah, when you can’t chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes," a disappointed Bangladesh captain said after the match. “We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket," he said.

Scotland stunned fancied Bangladesh by six runs after Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display for a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup on an eventful Sunday night in Al Amerat. Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine in their first round Group B opener of the T20 showpiece.

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

