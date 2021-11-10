T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-Final: 'Thought We Were Right In the Game Until the 17th Over'-Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan would have liked to win against New Zealand. Just like 2019 or maybe just like 2016 where they beat their new arch-rivals in the semi-fianl of the ICC T20 World Cup. Well, Morgan and his boys tried their best in Abu Dhabi, but this is not 2016 and as it turn out this Kiwi team was miles ahead of that 2016 Blackcaps side. After the game, the skipper revealed that they thought they were in the game.

“Thought we were right in the game until probably the 17th, 18th overs. We had them exactly where we wanted them up until that point. It was (sluggish). We’re a six-hitting side but we struggled to hit sixes. But we hung in there and posted probably a par score. To come out and hit sixes from ball one like that - full credit to him (Neesham). Absolutely love playing cricket at the moment. At the forefront of change both on and off the field (the team)."

Besides, Neesham it was Daryl Mitchell who took charge in the end and hasten the process of Kiwi win after the all-rounder departed. Mitchell ended up scoring 72 off 47 balls seeing his team through to the end. Morgan conceded they were outplayed. “Coming into the game we knew both sides were close in skill. Full credit to Kane and his team. They outplayed us today. Have represented ourselves in this tournament really well. Proud of the guys. They have given everything in this tournament."

Earlier Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 to steer England to a challenging 166 for four against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. England lost their openers including Jos Buttler for 29, lbw off Ish Sodhi, after being invited to bat first as Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won an all-important toss in Abu Dhabi. But Moeen hit back with his 37-ball knock and put on a key partnership of 63 with Dawid Malan, who hit 41, for the third wicket.

