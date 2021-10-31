Bangladesh’ star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup with hamstring injury. The 34-year-old has been in the thick of action, but couldn’t help Bangladesh get through to the semi-finals as they slumped to a close loss against West Indies in Sharjah. Shakib sitting out will be a good opportunity for the Tigers to test their bench strength. The team has nothing to lose and will play for pride.

It maybe a disappointing tournament for his team, but was a memorable one on an individual level for Shakib. The star all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history as he managed to remove Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando against Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old now accounts for 40 wickets in the tournament; he overcame Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi in the process who lifted the trophy with Pakistan back in 2009. Afridi, who had 39 wickets, is closely followed by the likes of Lasith Malinga and Saeed Ajmal who had 38 and 36 wickets respectively.

He also became the leading wicket-taker in T20 International. He achieved the feat when he removed Scotland’s Michael Leask for a duck. He has 108 scalps to his name, one more than Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga who held the record. Bangladesh lost to West Indies by the closest of margin in a see-saw thriller which saw Shakib limping while batting. He struggled during his stay at the crease scoring 9 off 12. Even while bowling, the all-rounder was in visible discomfort. Bangladesh had a horrendous start to the campaign, losing to Scotland. They came back well to beat Oman in a tight chase. They, however, weren’t able to maintain the momentum, losing to England and West Indies.

