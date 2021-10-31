While England skipper Eoin Morgan would have been over the moon watching his team-mate Jos Buttler demolish Australian bowlers all over the park in the ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ game, former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson mistook a Buttler maximum for the moon as it sailed over the boundary and into the stands. During his unbeaten knock of 71 off 32 deliveries, wicketkeeper-batter Buttler smashed five sixes as England chased down Australia’s paltry score of 125 in 11.4 overs. Two of those big hits, which sailed over mid-wicket, came off Australian pacer Mitchell Starc’s bowling.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage> | >Schedule> | >Photos> | >Points Table

Advertisement

The deliveries, pitched just outside off stump, were smacked into the stands by Buttler, and when former Australian all-rounder Watson saw the footage, he mistook the zoomed-in ball as the moon, and remarked on air, “Isn’t that incredible, the beauty of the earth that we live on."

In fact, during the post-match press conference, Morgan gave one of the best compliments a skipper could give his team-mate, saying that Buttler wasn’t just propelling England through the T20 World Cup, he was also changing the way the game is played. Buttler’s innings was highlighted by 23 runs scored over long-on, including three huge sixes through that region that travelled more than 90 metres.

>ALSO READ: >India Face NZ in Virtual’ Quarterfinal’ But Afghanistan a Step Ahead

Buttler hit five fours and five sixes during the 32-ball blitzkrieg, and highlighted the impact he’s having on the entire sport. “I think he’s certainly one of our players — there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game," said Morgan.

England will play their next ‘Super 12’ game against Sri Lankan on November 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here