T20 World Cup 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan In Awe of Virat Kohli’s Shot Making in Nets; WATCH VIDEO

On song Virat Kohli is one the absolute best to watch while batting and no one would know it better than his teammates, be it from the Indian team or his IPL franchise. Even though India started the T20 World Cup on a losing note, Virat Kohli was good nick compiling a half-century against Pakistan. Up next, India face New Zealand on Sunday in what could possibly decide the fate of both teams in the competition. The Indian team took the field for practice after a break of a couple of days since the Pakistan game. The key focus areas were Whether Hardik Pandya was fit to bowl and how Mohammed Shami is dealing with the unwarranted trolling he had to face online.

option. But, hey Maxwell could perfect it, right?

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

But one of the best things to come out of India’s session is a short video clip of Virat Kohli during practice and two youngsters in absolute awe of the master’s skillset. The two youngsters are Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. The ICC’s official Instagram handle compiled a video of Kohli’s batting session with Iyer and Kishan observing their skipper from behind the stumps and admiring each and every shot Kohli is managing to time it to perfection.

>WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Iyer is part of the team as a reserve player while Ishan Kishan is in the main squad as the second wicket-keeper. After Inda’s loss to Pakistan, there has been enough considerable social media clamor to add Kishan to India’s playing XI at the expense of Pandya who did not bowl against Pakistan. However, that now seems highly improbable after Pandya was seen bowling at the nets. For Iyer, he had missed the first half of the IPL 2021 owing to a shoulder injury he suffered in March earlier this year and even though he was back playing Delhi Capitals and looked to top nick, he failed to make it to the main squad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here