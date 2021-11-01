T20 World Cup 2021: Simon Doull Says India Look ‘Timid’ After Eight-wicket Loss to New Zealand

Team India’s chances of advancing to the next stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021seems to be in complicated territory as they faced another comprehensive defeat this time at the hands of New Zealand on Sunday. The Black Caps continued their dominance over the Men in Blue in ICC events with a comfortable eight-wicket victory in Dubai. Kane Williamson and Co returned to winning ways, as they first restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 110/7 on a slow Dubai pitch.

Then they chased down the target in just 14.3 overs to grab their first maximum points of the tournament and also improve their net run rate.

While Kohli playing his last series as the captain in the shortest format of the game is under a lot of fire after suffering another embarrassment,the team on the whole didn’t even put up a fight after their skipper lost an important toss. Both their defeats have been one-sided affairs, first Pakistan thumped them by 10-wickets in the opening match, followed by an eight-wicket clobbering by the Kiwis. Notably, in both matches, it was the star-studded batting that has let them down and the bowlers too are yet to hit their strides in the showpiece event so far.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer-turned commentator Simon Doull, termed India’s performance as ‘timid’. Doull, who is on a commentary assignment with Star Sports, said, “India look timid and don’t look like a side that can play without any fear at the moment."

The former pacer’s opinion stands true as only two Indian batters could score beyond 20 runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out from 19 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (23 off 24 balls) were the only two who could breach the 20-run mark, whereas the rest failed to score on a slow pitch against the likes of Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Back-to-back defeats have pushed Team India to the fifth spot in Group 2 standings and their chances to advance to the semi-finals hang by a thread. They now have to win their remainder of the games by a big margin and hope fellow Group 2 teams Afghanistan and New Zealand lose at least one of their remaining games to stay alive for the semi-finals.

Team India will next face Afghanistan on November 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Their do or die match will commence at 07:30 PM IST.

