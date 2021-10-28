T20 World Cup 2021: Skipper Aaron Finch Hails Adam Zampa For His World-Class Performance Against Sri Lanka

Australia skipper Aaron Finch heaped huge praise on leg-spinner Adam Zampa for his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup game on Thursday. Zampa returned with the bowling figures of 2/12 at a batting-friendly track which derailed Sri Lanka’s innings in the middle-overs. Zampa snared the crucial wicket of Charith Asalanka which triggered a mini-collapse as Sri Lanka managed only 154 which the winners surpassed in 17 overs.

Finch said that Zampa shifted momentum in Australia’s way after a solid start from Sri Lanka to restrict them to a chaseable total. The leggie bowled a total of 12 dot balls in his four-over spell.

Advertisement

“That was a really good performance. SL got off to a flier. But Zampa dragged it back, and then Starc. We felt it was a really good wicket and to chase that down was nice," Finch said at the end of the match.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

It was because of Zampa that Sri Lanka despite some great shots in between didn’t get the requisite momentum during those middle overs. He was very well complimented by Mitchell Starc who also claimed two wickets to trigger the collapse

Finch said he would have loved if David Warner got the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 65 but accepted that Adam Zampa was deserving as his world-class spell.

Asked who was his Man of the Match between Warner and Zampa, Finch said: “As a batter, I would’ve loved a batter to get the award but when you’re looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world-class performance from him,’ he said.

>Also Read | T20 World Cup: Pakistan Have ‘Mindset of Champions’ Says Saqlain Mushtaq

Warner, who has gone through a lean patch, was back in his element as his 10 fours made it easy for Australia to chase down the target with three overs to spare.

Australia will next face arch-rivals England on Saturday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. England are currently placed at the top of Group 1 standings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here