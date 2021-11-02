A lot of pundits and former cricketers have been reflecting on India’s poor run at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup especially after their second successive loss which came against New Zealand on Sunday. Former Pak cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who has to come out to support of Virat Kohli and his men after the loss, made a new video asking the Indian fans to exercise restraint on social media. He also asked the Indian media to stop ‘tamasha’ as he felt the news channel is playing a key role in magnifying the haterade against the cricket team.

However, the Rawalpindi Express made a stunning revelation during his 12-minute long video. He said Indian team is divided with one camp completely against skipper Virat Kohli.

“Why I can see that there are two camps within the team? One is with the Kohli and one against Kohli. It’s crystal clear. The team is looking divided. I don’t know why this is happening. Maybe it’s because of his last T20 World Cup as a skipper. Maybe he made wrong decisions, which is true. But he’s a great cricketer, and we have to respect him," Akhtar said on his Youtube> channel.

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in what could be the most one-sided affair at the tournament. Kohli and his men had their backs to the wall as they had lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening encounter. Well, that fact didn’t make any difference with Indian batting letting the team down.

“Yes criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone’s heads were down. “They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no gameplan whatsoever," he added.

