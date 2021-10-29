‘They Should Use Him in a More Attacking Role’: Agarkar names Bangladesh Bowler Who Can Play Crucial Role Against WI

Bangladesh pace star Mustafizur Rahman has not been able to find his rhythm in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The left-arm speedster is yet to take a wicket even as Bangladesh lost their first two matches against Sri Lanka and England. Now, former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has suggested that Bangladesh needs to use Mustafizur in a “more attacking role".

As Bangladesh gear up to face West Indies today in a do-or-die match on Friday, Agarkar asserted that Mustafizur is not being used to his full potential, saying he must take wickets if Bangladesh wants to stay afloat in the tournament.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

“Against Sri Lanka, Mustafizur bowled just three overs. Even against England, he bowled just three overs. He is not bowling poorly. But your strike bowlers have to take wickets," Agarkar told ESPNcricinfo.

Agarkar added that Mustafizur has to play a crucial role against West Indies which has a deep batting lineup. “Maybe they should use him in a more attacking role, especially against West Indies, because they have a long and explosive batting lineup," the 43-year-old said.

The former Indian bowler also said that even if Mustafizur gives 10-15 runs extra, it would be beneficial in a situation where he claims two-three dismissals.

Agarkar also expressed worry for Bangladesh over opener Liton Das’ struggling form in the T20 World Cup. Das scored a paltry 16 against Sri Lanka and just nine against England. Agarkar believed that teams that have enjoyed success in the ICC tournament are the ones whose openers gave a firing start.

>ALSO READ | ‘If It’s Good For Cristiano, It’s Good Enough For Me’: Warner Mimics Ronaldo, Tries to Remove Coca-Cola Bottles at Presser - WATCH

Bangladesh is on the 5th spot in Group 1 of Super 12. Only West Indies is behind the Tigers. Both the teams will play in a must-win game today. In their last respective games, while Bangladesh lost to England by eight wickets, West Indies, too, received an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here