T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 Run Scorers of the Tournament

A dominant Australia won their first-ever T20 World Cup in Dubai as they beat New Zealand by 8 wickets. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were absolutely superb with the bat and they dominated the chase.

>Here we take a look at the top 10 run-makers in the T20 World Cup:

>Daryl Mitchell

Bumped up to open the innings for New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell played a couple of match-winning innings and was the main reason why New Zealand made it to the final after beating England. In 7 innings, he scored 208 runs at an average of 34.66 and with a strike rate of 140.54.

Advertisement

>Martin Guptill

New Zealand’s other opener Martin Guptill could not dominate this tournament, but played couple of decent hands. In 7 innings, he scored 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and with a strike rate of 120.93.

>Kane Williamson

New Zealand’s captain could not quite get into the groove all tournament, but he found his hands in the final against Australia as he played a masterful innings of 85. In 7 innings, he ended with 216 runs at an average of 43 and with a strike rate of 115.

>Pathum Nissanka

One of Sri Lanka’s bright sparks in the tournament, Pathum Nissanka scored 221 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.62, with a strike rate of 117.55.

Advertisement

>David Wiese

Former South Africa all-rounder turned up for Namibia this tournament and fired them to the Super 12 stages. He was superb with both bat and ball and in 8 innings, and scored 227 runs at an average of 45.40, with a strike rate of 127.52.

Advertisement

>Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka will also be chuffed with the services and the talent of Charith Asalanka. He scored 231 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.20 and with a strike rate of 147.13.

>Jos Buttler

England was doing what England do best. It was an all-attack approach for the side and their charge was led by Jos Buttler, who managed to hit a century in the tournament. In 6 innings, he scored 269 runs at an average of 89.66 and with a strike rate of 151.12.

>Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan was just superb in the tournament and their wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan kept scoring runs for fun. In 6 innings, Rizwan scored 281 runs at an average of 70.25 and with a strike rate of 127.72.

>David Warner

David Warner stepped up when it mattered the most. In 7 innings, he scored 289 runs at an average of 48.16 and with a strike rate of 146.70. He was named player of the tournament.

>Babar Azam

Pakistan’s captain led the batting charts as he scored 303 runs in 6 innings, at an average of 60 and with a strike rate of 126.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here